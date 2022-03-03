Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 502,176 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 3,084.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,176 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vale by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vale by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 390,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 90,803 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vale by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vale by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

VALE stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.718 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

