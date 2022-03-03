Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $6.51 Million Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 133,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 29,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9,362.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 81.26%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

