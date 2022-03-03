Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 68,277 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,277 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 2,127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 307,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 293,652 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iStar by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iStar by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 749,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

