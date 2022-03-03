Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $6.19 Million Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 663,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 101.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $359.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.51.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

HT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

