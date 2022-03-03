Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 161,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kirby by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,425,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 61,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 915,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,535,000 after buying an additional 28,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Kirby by 34.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 617,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 158,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $71,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,873. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

