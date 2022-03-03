Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

NYSE BMO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,341. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

