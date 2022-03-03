Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$171.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Shares of BMO opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $83.68 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 45.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

