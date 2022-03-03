Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$159.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$149.71.

TSE BMO opened at C$147.64 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$106.20 and a 12 month high of C$152.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$136.50.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

