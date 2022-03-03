Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $114.10 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,844,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $114,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 243.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in FOX by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

