Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $120.67 Million Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $120,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 996.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 69.4% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in UGI by 31.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in UGI by 34.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $37.24 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

