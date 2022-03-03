Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,982,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $110,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

