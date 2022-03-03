Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 27,749 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $122,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,762,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,386,000 after buying an additional 899,505 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,841.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 568,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 554,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,903,000 after acquiring an additional 461,917 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,872,000 after buying an additional 214,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,912,000 after buying an additional 209,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $109.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.18. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $85.89 and a one year high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 104.71%.

Lamar Advertising Profile (Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.