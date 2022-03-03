Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,158 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $116,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 7.9% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,066 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.80, for a total transaction of $1,523,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $490.00 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.