Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given New C$107.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $40,502,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,169,000 after purchasing an additional 177,280 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.