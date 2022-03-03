Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

NYSE BNS opened at $73.80 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,629,000 after buying an additional 60,741 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,112,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

