Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Banner were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,190,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,797,000 after buying an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

BANR stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

