Barclays Cuts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $14.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.32.

NYSE RKT opened at $13.80 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 50.47%. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 988,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Rocket Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 641,331 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,215,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 201,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 89,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

