BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the January 31st total of 253,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

BayCom stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $237.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BayCom has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $22.73.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BayCom by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 114,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BayCom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BayCom by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of BayCom by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 193,551 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

