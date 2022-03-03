Bechtle (BC8) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bechtle (ETR: BC8):

3/1/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €71.00 ($79.78) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/11/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €57.00 ($64.04) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/11/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €53.00 ($59.55) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/11/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €72.00 ($80.90) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/10/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €76.00 ($85.39) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/10/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €71.00 ($79.78) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/10/2022 – Bechtle was given a new €63.00 ($70.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BC8 traded up €0.55 ($0.62) during trading on Thursday, hitting €46.28 ($52.00). 241,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. Bechtle AG has a 12-month low of €42.62 ($47.89) and a 12-month high of €69.56 ($78.16).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

