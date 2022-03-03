Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 287 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.44. 2,015,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,162,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.