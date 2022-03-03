Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 998 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after buying an additional 2,100,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Bank of America by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after buying an additional 1,764,640 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.24. 1,574,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,410,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $345.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

