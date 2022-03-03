Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned about 0.39% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth $37,000.

UMAY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,768. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

