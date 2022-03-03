Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 195.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $299.37. The company had a trading volume of 60,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.07 and its 200 day moving average is $334.75.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.