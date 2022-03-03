Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,885,409 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after buying an additional 2,150,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.87. 955,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,206,539. The stock has a market cap of $342.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

