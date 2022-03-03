Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,300 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP opened at $154.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $132.00 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.