Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 240 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF opened at $201.19 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $169.49 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.90.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.