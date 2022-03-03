Ben S. Stefanski III Sells 599 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) Director Ben S. Stefanski III sold 599 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $10,260.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TFSL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,257. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 17.12%. Research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 434.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1,385.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

