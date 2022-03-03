Benchmark Begins Coverage on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,366. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 569.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

