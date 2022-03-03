Berenberg Bank Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €225.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($252.81) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($260.67) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($252.81) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($269.66) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €190.00 ($213.48) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €216.00 ($242.70).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €211.20 ($237.30) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €192.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €190.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a PE ratio of 48.08. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €161.55 ($181.52) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($252.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

