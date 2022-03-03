Berenberg Bank Increases JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Price Target to €32.50

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($33.71) to €32.50 ($36.52) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JDEPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of JDE Peet’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €27.60 ($31.01) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. JDE Peet’s has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $40.59.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.