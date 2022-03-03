Berenberg Bank Lowers BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to GBX 450

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.37) to GBX 450 ($6.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.58.

BP opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 10.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 5.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 9.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

