Berenberg Bank Raises Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 3,440

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,410 ($45.75) to GBX 3,440 ($46.16) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($35.53) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($46.16) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.61) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.19) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,130.83 ($42.01).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,444.81 ($32.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 2,265 ($30.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,272 ($43.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,541.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,677.31.

In related news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($34.34) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($134,147.50).

About Persimmon (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.