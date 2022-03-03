Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 24 ($0.32) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

GGP stock opened at GBX 13.36 ($0.18) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77. Greatland Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 25 ($0.34). The stock has a market cap of £540.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.74.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

