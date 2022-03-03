Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($135.96) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($93.26) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($135.96) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €118.82 ($133.50).

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €151.80 ($170.56) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €76.28 ($85.71) and a 52-week high of €102.25 ($114.89). The business’s 50 day moving average is €93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.71.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

