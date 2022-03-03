Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.92

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.92 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.18), with a volume of 559,713 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £36.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10.
About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)
