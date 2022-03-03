Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.92

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.92 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.18), with a volume of 559,713 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £36.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10.

Get Berkeley Energia alerts:

About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.