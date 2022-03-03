Beyond Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.49 or 0.06720001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,901.96 or 0.99821364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00045058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002709 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

