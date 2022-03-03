BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $29.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.92.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,250,000 after acquiring an additional 227,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after acquiring an additional 630,240 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $113,940,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

