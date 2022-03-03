BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. BigCommerce updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BIGC stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 1,684,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,815. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

