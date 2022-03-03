BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.14

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $4.25. BioCorRx shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 5,139 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.
About BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX)
