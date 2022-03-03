Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.07. The stock had a trading volume of 48,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,696. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.36 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.41.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.