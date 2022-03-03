Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Bionano Genomics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BNGO traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 113,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,624,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $592.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,793,000 after buying an additional 499,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,714,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 106,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 654.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 104,581 shares during the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

