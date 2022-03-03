Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Bionano Genomics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:BNGO traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 113,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,624,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $592.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.91.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
About Bionano Genomics (Get Rating)
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bionano Genomics (BNGO)
