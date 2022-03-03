Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the January 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Bionomics stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,951. Bionomics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
About Bionomics (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bionomics (BNOEF)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.