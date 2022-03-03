Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the January 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Bionomics stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,951. Bionomics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

About Bionomics (Get Rating)

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel drug candidates focused on the treatment of serious central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Eastwood, Australia.

