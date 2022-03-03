BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.50.
Several analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 24.6% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
