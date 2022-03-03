Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIR. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$6.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.45. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$7.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

