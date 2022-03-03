BitCore (BTX) Price Reaches $0.0991 on Major Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, BitCore has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $187,197.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,431.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.14 or 0.06693692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00256641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.57 or 0.00733504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00069773 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.89 or 0.00407298 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00288815 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

