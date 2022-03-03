BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $8.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.97. 157,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $74.09.
In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.12.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
