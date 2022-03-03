BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $8.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.97. 157,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $74.09.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $1,098,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54,949 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.12.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.