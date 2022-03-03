BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years.

Shares of BHK opened at $13.42 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,436,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 46,652 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

