BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years.
Shares of BHK opened at $13.42 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
