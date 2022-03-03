BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 257,470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,362,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

