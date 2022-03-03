BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years.
Shares of BDJ stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $10.69.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
