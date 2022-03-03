BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years.
NYSE:BGY opened at $5.86 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
