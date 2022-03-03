BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE:BGY opened at $5.86 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,149 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,678,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 146,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.