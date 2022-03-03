BlackRock Inc. Buys New Stake in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GREE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at $1,066,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GREE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ GREE opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18.

Greenidge Generation Profile (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.